Will Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) is -90.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $7.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVTX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.92%.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -85.84% and -84.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.84 million and changing -88.69% at the moment leaves the stock -87.31% off its SMA200. AVTX registered -92.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.43.

The stock witnessed a -82.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.38%, and is -87.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.48% over the week and 17.19% over the month.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $6.14M and $17.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -64.54% and -93.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-440.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 56.30% this year.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.72M, and float is at 7.57M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Caissa Capital Management ltd.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Caissa Capital Management ltd. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $4.14 per share for a total of $8289.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Caissa Capital Management ltd. (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $3.90 per share for $11714.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.42 million shares of the AVTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Caissa Capital Management ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 3,160 shares at an average price of $3.68 for $11640.0. The insider now directly holds 1,420,700 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX).

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is trading -36.49% down over the past 12 months.