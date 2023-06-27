Will Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) is 81.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $16.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -108.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.60, the stock is 6.65% and 27.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 106.54 million and changing -7.59% at the moment leaves the stock 45.73% off its SMA200. CCL registered 51.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$64.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 36.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.18%, and is -7.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $18.33B and $14.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.46. Profit margin for the company is -32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.95% and -10.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 11.78%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernstein David,the company’sCFO & CAO. SEC filings show that Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $11.08 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -5.94% down over the past 12 months and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) that is 169.59% higher over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is 61.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.