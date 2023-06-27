Will Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) is 71.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.76 and a high of $23.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.14% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -67.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.45, the stock is 10.67% and 37.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.31 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 61.53% off its SMA200. VRT registered 148.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.50.

The stock witnessed a 44.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.14%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $8.77B and $6.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.16 and Fwd P/E is 15.66. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.19% and -1.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 378.13M, and float is at 323.34M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Liang Stephen,the company’sCTO & EVP, Infra. & Solutions. SEC filings show that Liang Stephen bought 35,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $21.18 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Vertiv Holdings Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Liang Stephen (CTO & EVP, Infra. & Solutions) sold a total of 35,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $21.19 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70796.0 shares of the VRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Liang Stephen (CTO & EVP, Infra. & Solutions) disposed off 37,062 shares at an average price of $20.40 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 70,812 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT).