ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is -3.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.06 and a high of $30.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZTO stock was last observed hovering at around $25.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $25.55, the stock is -4.00% and -7.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -0.50% off its SMA200. ZTO registered 4.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.13.

The stock witnessed a -7.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.21%, and is -6.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has around 24888 employees, a market worth around $21.03B and $5.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.05 and Fwd P/E is 14.04. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.08% and -14.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.10% this year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 808.87M, and float is at 391.01M with Short Float at 4.01%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) that is trading 8.23% up over the past 12 months.