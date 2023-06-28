Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -76.17% Change This Year

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) is -76.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.18 and a high of $21.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACET stock was last observed hovering at around $4.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.53% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.39% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 64.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is -57.61% and -63.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.34 million and changing -54.29% at the moment leaves the stock -79.32% off its SMA200. ACET registered -84.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.08.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -61.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.02%, and is -50.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.17% over the week and 12.70% over the month.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $96.74M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -49.04% and -90.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.80%).

Adicet Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.96M, and float is at 38.35M with Short Float at 8.11%.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Healey Don,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Healey Don sold 4,533 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $7.57 per share for a total of $34327.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66568.0 shares.

Adicet Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Healey Don (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 10,467 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $7.98 per share for $83476.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71101.0 shares of the ACET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Schor Chen (President & CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $20.06 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 53,424 shares of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET).