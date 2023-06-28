Adobe Inc. (ADBE) up 45.39% since start of the year

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is 45.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $274.73 and a high of $518.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADBE stock was last observed hovering at around $479.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.76% off its average median price target of $550.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.46% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -14.32% lower than the price target low of $428.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $489.27, the stock is 7.34% and 22.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 38.65% off its SMA200. ADBE registered 26.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.21.

The stock witnessed a 24.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.12%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has around 29239 employees, a market worth around $224.38B and $18.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.72 and Fwd P/E is 27.51. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.09% and -5.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 459.00M, and float is at 457.38M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Insider Activity

A total of 164 insider transactions have happened at Adobe Inc. (ADBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WARNOCK JOHN E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WARNOCK JOHN E sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $481.41 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Adobe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Rao Dana (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $480.21 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17466.0 shares of the ADBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, NARAYEN SHANTANU (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $478.03 for $16.73 million. The insider now directly holds 403,352 shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 32.75% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 24.98% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 0.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.