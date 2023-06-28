AEG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Aegon N.V. (AEG) Now

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -0.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $5.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $5.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.11% off the consensus price target high of $7.35 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -26.65% lower than the price target low of $3.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.99, the stock is 5.55% and 8.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 5.62% off its SMA200. AEG registered 10.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.83.

The stock witnessed a 9.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.66%, and is 4.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 19087 employees, a market worth around $10.59B and -$12888.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.80. Distance from 52-week low is 32.89% and -12.23% from its 52-week high.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -213.00% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.00B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 0.11%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -49.39% down over the past 12 months and Prudential plc (PUK) that is 13.89% higher over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -14.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.