Agenus Inc. (AGEN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AGEN Stock Is Going Next

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -28.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $3.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.76% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.68, the stock is -5.03% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -20.42% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -9.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.62.

The stock witnessed a 19.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.74%, and is -10.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 533 employees, a market worth around $605.84M and $95.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.69% and -49.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (650.10%).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -641.50% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.11M, and float is at 255.86M with Short Float at 7.59%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AGENUS INC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that AGENUS INC bought 23,361 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $1.43 per share for a total of $33348.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21.64 million shares.

Agenus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that AGENUS INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 22,065 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $1.51 per share for $33296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.62 million shares of the AGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, AGENUS INC (10% Owner) acquired 100,200 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $95100.0. The insider now directly holds 21,595,047 shares of Agenus Inc. (AGEN).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.42% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -18.00% lower over the same period.