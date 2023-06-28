Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is -21.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.02 and a high of $160.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $118.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.2% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.37% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.04, the stock is -0.98% and -7.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -15.42% off its SMA200. A registered -3.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.07.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.05%, and is -0.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 18400 employees, a market worth around $34.47B and $7.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.77 and Fwd P/E is 19.13. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.56% and -26.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.00M, and float is at 294.19M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ancher-Jensen Henrik,the company’sSr Vice President. SEC filings show that Ancher-Jensen Henrik sold 29,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $155.78 per share for a total of $4.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70793.0 shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Grau Dominique (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $159.20 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92379.0 shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, MCDONNELL PADRAIG (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 672 shares at an average price of $160.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 15,529 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -39.29% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -6.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.