Analysts suggest D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) could spike 33.33% in a year

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) is 38.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -100.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is 9.29% and 84.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.08 million and changing 9.89% at the moment leaves the stock -12.65% off its SMA200. QBTS registered -79.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.36.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 60.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 289.79%, and is 7.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.97% over the week and 23.01% over the month.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $267.22M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 404.80% and -84.88% from its 52-week high.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.20% this year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.14M, and float is at 80.08M with Short Float at 3.95%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Michael Emil,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Michael Emil sold 29,021 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.86 per share for a total of $53892.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36353.0 shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Brydon Victoriasold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $2.39 per share for $35850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the QBTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, WEST STEVEN M (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.55 for $63750.0. The insider now directly holds 54,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS).