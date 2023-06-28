Analysts suggest Gevo Inc. (GEVO) could spike 92.61% in a year

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -30.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $3.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.31% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.33, the stock is -7.41% and 4.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -27.50% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -46.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.64%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $327.63M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.68% and -64.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.30% this year.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.26M, and float is at 230.16M with Short Float at 18.99%.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bowron Kimberly T,the company’sChief People Officer. SEC filings show that Bowron Kimberly T sold 3,803 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $5933.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Gevo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Marsh Andrew (Director) sold a total of 13,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $1.54 per share for $21519.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the GEVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Bloom Paul D (CCO & CIO) disposed off 5,975 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $7469.0. The insider now directly holds 512,582 shares of Gevo Inc. (GEVO).