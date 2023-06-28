Analysts suggest Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) could spike 20.5% in a year

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is -52.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -59.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is -13.75% and -20.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.96 million and changing -11.67% at the moment leaves the stock -57.29% off its SMA200. RAD registered -81.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$22.57.

The stock witnessed a -9.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.06%, and is -14.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.21% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $90.18M and $24.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.79% and -86.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is a “Sell”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rite Aid Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.70% this year.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.02M, and float is at 54.38M with Short Float at 24.18%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.