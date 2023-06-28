Analysts suggest Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) could spike 92.0% in a year

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) is -62.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $1.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYTA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $0.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 86.96% higher than the price target low of $0.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.06, the stock is -41.70% and -48.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.42 million and changing -34.80% at the moment leaves the stock -68.00% off its SMA200. SYTA registered -95.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.41.

The stock witnessed a -48.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.87%, and is -39.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.57% over the week and 13.04% over the month.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $4.40M and $7.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -27.62% and -95.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-178.00%).

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.10M, and float is at 32.91M with Short Float at 8.53%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.