Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -5.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.51 and a high of $67.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $56.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.62% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 5.78% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.53, the stock is 1.19% and -5.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -1.46% off its SMA200. BUD registered 4.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.61.

The stock witnessed a -0.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.23%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.82% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 166632 employees, a market worth around $96.30B and $58.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.53 and Fwd P/E is 15.24. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.01% and -15.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 609.79M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is 24.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.