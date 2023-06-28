Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 36.85% Upside

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is -20.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.92 and a high of $98.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADM stock was last observed hovering at around $73.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $92.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.85% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 10.87% higher than the price target low of $82.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.89, the stock is 1.44% and -1.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -11.63% off its SMA200. ADM registered -0.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.96%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has around 42000 employees, a market worth around $40.46B and $101.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.27 and Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.68% and -24.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.00M, and float is at 542.29M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FINDLAY D CAMERON,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that FINDLAY D CAMERON sold 26,197 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $93.52 per share for a total of $2.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that FINDLAY D CAMERON (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 26,198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $92.64 per share for $2.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ADM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, FINDLAY D CAMERON (Senior Vice President) disposed off 26,198 shares at an average price of $96.62 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 284,987 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -41.77% down over the past 12 months and Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is 0.41% higher over the same period. Bunge Limited (BG) is 4.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.