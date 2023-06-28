Are we looking at the next big move in Core & Main Inc. (CNM)?

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) is 56.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.75 and a high of $29.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNM stock was last observed hovering at around $29.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.84% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -21.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.30, the stock is 7.66% and 11.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 3.59% at the moment leaves the stock 30.51% off its SMA200. CNM registered 36.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.16.

The stock witnessed a 13.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.12%, and is 5.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $7.03B and $6.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.26 and Fwd P/E is 13.59. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.60% and 2.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Core & Main Inc. (CNM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Core & Main Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.20% this year.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.60M, and float is at 164.36M with Short Float at 6.34%.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Core & Main Inc. (CNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CD&R Investment Associates X,,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that CD&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $28.21 per share for a total of $483.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Core & Main Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that LeClair Stephen O (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 35,712 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $28.77 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73692.0 shares of the CNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Schneider Laura K (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $28.28 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 9,672 shares of Core & Main Inc. (CNM).