Are we looking at the next big move in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is -8.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $8.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $10.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.13% off the consensus price target high of $13.30 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 22.25% higher than the price target low of $8.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.50, the stock is -2.56% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -7.90% off its SMA200. CPG registered -6.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.87.

The stock witnessed a 0.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.26%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has around 768 employees, a market worth around $4.80B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.29 and Fwd P/E is 3.50. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.75% and -24.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.80% this year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 548.88M, and float is at 538.18M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): Who are the competitors?

