Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is -1.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.51 and a high of $20.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $20.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.83% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -1.56% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.28, the stock is -2.63% and -1.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -2.17% off its SMA200. ARCC registered 1.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.19.

The stock witnessed a -2.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.52%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.39 and Fwd P/E is 8.20. Distance from 52-week low is 10.75% and -11.63% from its 52-week high.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 544.58M, and float is at 537.77M with Short Float at 3.58%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT,the company’sCo-President. SEC filings show that SCHNABEL MICHAEL KORT bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $17.84 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $17.44 per share for $52320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60500.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $17.50 for $52500.0. The insider now directly holds 57,500 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).