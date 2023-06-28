Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) is -53.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $1.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUUD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is -10.45% and -9.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.45 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -53.54% off its SMA200. AUUD registered -48.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.16%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.94.

The stock witnessed a -12.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.59%, and is -8.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.08% over the week and 21.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.24% and -74.54% from its 52-week high.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Auddia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.95M, and float is at 17.16M with Short Float at 0.50%.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Auddia Inc. (AUUD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thramann Jeffrey John,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Thramann Jeffrey John bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $6449.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.74 million shares.

Auddia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 12 that Thramann Jeffrey John (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 12 and was made at $0.96 per share for $2412.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.73 million shares of the AUUD stock.