Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is -11.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $9.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -41.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.23, the stock is -5.11% and -5.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -23.14% off its SMA200. BLDP registered -38.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.69.

The stock witnessed a -2.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.34%, and is -6.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 5.90% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 1296 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $76.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.42% and -54.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.20% this year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.43M, and float is at 251.77M with Short Float at 13.52%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) that is trading -49.20% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is 12.32% higher over the same period.