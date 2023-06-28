BHP Group Limited (BHP) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.73% Upside

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) is -2.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.92 and a high of $71.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $59.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $62.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.73% off the consensus price target high of $76.26 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -22.17% lower than the price target low of $49.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.45, the stock is 1.39% and 1.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 1.91% off its SMA200. BHP registered 7.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.08.

The stock witnessed a 9.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.55%, and is -3.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) has around 37908 employees, a market worth around $157.65B and $60.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.41. Profit margin for the company is 46.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.84% and -15.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group Limited (BHP) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.46B with Short Float at 0.30%.

BHP Group Limited (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading 3.48% up over the past 12 months.