Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is 0.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.60 and a high of $266.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAT stock was last observed hovering at around $236.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.74% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.43% off the consensus price target high of $351.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -33.72% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $240.69, the stock is 4.01% and 8.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 8.08% off its SMA200. CAT registered 29.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.65.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.41%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has around 109100 employees, a market worth around $126.21B and $61.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.79 and Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.87% and -9.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.20M, and float is at 511.18M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MacLennan David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MacLennan David bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $249.29 per share for a total of $99716.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3709.0 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Long Suzette M (CLO/General Counsel) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $251.04 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8776.0 shares of the CAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, DICKINSON DANIEL M (Director) disposed off 6,070 shares at an average price of $251.22 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 5,038 shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 31.73% up over the past 12 months.