Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -15.20% Change This Year

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is -15.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.38 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $22.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.98% off the consensus price target high of $27.89 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 12.96% higher than the price target low of $18.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.46, the stock is -1.82% and -1.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.90% off its SMA200. CVE registered -12.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.15.

The stock witnessed a 0.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.29%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has around 5998 employees, a market worth around $32.40B and $47.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.97 and Fwd P/E is 4.57. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.45% and -25.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading -10.12% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is 10.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.