Check out this: IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) could be on the verge of a big rally

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is -1.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $3.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.27% off the consensus price target high of $4.46 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -44.57% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is -9.55% and -12.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing -2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 10.95% off its SMA200. IAG registered 34.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.20.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.44%, and is -5.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 5357 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $828.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.49. Distance from 52-week low is 174.97% and -24.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 479.00M, and float is at 477.98M with Short Float at 1.26%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading 61.29% up over the past 12 months and Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) that is 17.80% higher over the same period.