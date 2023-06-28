Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -51.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $14.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is -17.00% and -33.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -48.17% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -48.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.04.

The stock witnessed a -10.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.00%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $368.60M and $183.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.98. Distance from 52-week low is 6.67% and -72.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.27M, and float is at 71.19M with Short Float at 18.28%.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading -78.78% down over the past 12 months and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) that is 13.71% higher over the same period. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is -14.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.