Copart Inc. (CPRT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is 46.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.28 and a high of $89.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $89.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $88.98, the stock is 1.46% and 6.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 29.84% off its SMA200. CPRT registered 57.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.08.

The stock witnessed a 1.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.34%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $42.34B and $3.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.21 and Fwd P/E is 32.08. Profit margin for the company is 30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.18% and -1.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 476.79M, and float is at 427.93M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Copart Inc. (CPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHAN STEVEN D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COHAN STEVEN D sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $88.62 per share for a total of $7.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Copart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that FISHER STEPHEN (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $87.06 per share for $4.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, MEEKS JAMES E (Director) disposed off 160,000 shares at an average price of $89.27 for $14.28 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Copart Inc. (CPRT).

Copart Inc. (CPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carvana Co. (CVNA) that is trading -22.91% down over the past 12 months and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is 46.37% higher over the same period. CarMax Inc. (KMX) is -16.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.