Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.14 and a high of $19.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DBI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -23.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.90, the stock is 21.61% and 22.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -9.53% off its SMA200. DBI registered -32.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.80.

The stock witnessed a 46.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.32%, and is 9.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $645.28M and $3.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.70 and Fwd P/E is 6.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.24% and -48.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Designer Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.37M, and float is at 47.08M with Short Float at 15.42%.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turner Mary,the company’sEVP;Pres DesignerBrands Canada. SEC filings show that Turner Mary sold 15,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $8.30 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31502.0 shares.

Designer Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that LAU JOANNA T (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $15.53 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58244.0 shares of the DBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Zaiac Joanne (Director) disposed off 4,489 shares at an average price of $15.76 for $70750.0. The insider now directly holds 48,560 shares of Designer Brands Inc. (DBI).