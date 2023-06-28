Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) is -10.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $13.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $14.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.96% off the consensus price target high of $20.92 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 8.06% higher than the price target low of $11.16 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.26, the stock is -1.54% and -2.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.21% off its SMA200. DB registered 8.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.96%.

The stock witnessed a -1.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.80%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) has around 86712 employees, a market worth around $21.16B and $32.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.85 and Fwd P/E is 4.55. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.61% and -24.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.10% this year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.07B, and float is at 1.91B with Short Float at 0.77%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading 20.27% up over the past 12 months and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is 18.65% higher over the same period. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -5.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.