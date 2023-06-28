First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AG Stock Is Going Next

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -34.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.24 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $5.43, the stock is -4.11% and -13.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -28.09% off its SMA200. AG registered -32.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$32.56.

The stock witnessed a -5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.96%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 10.06. Distance from 52-week low is 3.63% and -44.65% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 157.10% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.49M, and float is at 271.87M with Short Float at 6.32%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 70 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 16.57% up over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -19.83% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -31.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.