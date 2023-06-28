Fluor Corporation (FLR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 35.27% Upside

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -15.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.67 and a high of $38.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.27% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.9% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.13, the stock is 1.13% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -6.69% off its SMA200. FLR registered 22.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.50.

The stock witnessed a 8.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.34%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 39576 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $14.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.91. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.39% and -23.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.50% this year.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 140.90M with Short Float at 11.08%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dillow Stacy L,the company’sEVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Dillow Stacy L sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $30.30 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75929.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Breuer James R (Group President) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $37.81 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41742.0 shares of the FLR stock.

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 31.35% up over the past 12 months and Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is -27.79% lower over the same period. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 54.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.