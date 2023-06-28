Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 50.66% Change This Year

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 50.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.61 and a high of $74.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $71.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.6% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.16% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -13.32% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.66, the stock is 5.10% and 8.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.6 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock 27.16% off its SMA200. FTNT registered 24.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.73.

The stock witnessed a 9.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.13%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 13202 employees, a market worth around $57.23B and $4.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.73 and Fwd P/E is 42.43. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.87% and -1.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (132.40%).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.60% this year.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 783.20M, and float is at 633.43M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perche Patrice,the company’sChief Revenue Off./EVP Supp. SEC filings show that Perche Patrice sold 7,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $71.15 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25730.0 shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Jensen Keith (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 24,710 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $68.18 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4572.0 shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Perche Patrice (Chief Revenue Off./EVP Supp.) disposed off 7,535 shares at an average price of $70.24 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading 15.33% up over the past 12 months and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) that is -22.01% lower over the same period. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 47.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.