Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is -19.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $77.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.91% off the consensus price target high of $106.32 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 88.48% higher than the price target low of $56.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.48, the stock is 0.38% and 2.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -8.28% off its SMA200. YMM registered -29.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.93.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.47%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has around 6795 employees, a market worth around $6.93B and $989.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.09 and Fwd P/E is 16.20. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.48% and -36.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 106.10% this year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 944.78M with Short Float at 3.89%.