HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) up 202.08% since start of the year

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) is 202.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $7.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is 31.12% and 33.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 10.97% at the moment leaves the stock 43.14% off its SMA200. HIVE registered 21.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 170.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.43.

The stock witnessed a 45.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.48%, and is 20.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $468.63M and $183.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 219.85% and -42.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 185.00% this year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.73M, and float is at 83.50M with Short Float at 5.74%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 9 times.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -43.18% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 109.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.