Inseego Corp. (INSG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) is -31.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $3.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INSG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.43% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 50.43% higher than the price target low of $1.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is -36.02% and -32.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -9.87% at the moment leaves the stock -51.54% off its SMA200. INSG registered -74.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.45.

The stock witnessed a -40.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.31%, and is -27.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.02% over the week and 11.51% over the month.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) has around 391 employees, a market worth around $61.13M and $234.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.15% and -82.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.80%).

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inseego Corp. (INSG) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inseego Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.00% this year.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.60M, and float is at 106.53M with Short Float at 7.14%.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Inseego Corp. (INSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Inseego Corp. (INSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) that is trading -78.56% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 0.30% higher over the same period. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 32.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.