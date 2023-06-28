IonQ Inc. (IONQ) – The -8.1% Downside Potential Remains

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) is 213.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.04 and a high of $11.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IONQ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -54.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.81, the stock is 7.87% and 31.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.55 million and changing 4.65% at the moment leaves the stock 88.37% off its SMA200. IONQ registered 111.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 220.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$18.97.

The stock witnessed a 15.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.13%, and is 16.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.56% over the week and 10.06% over the month.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has around 202 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $13.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 255.59% and -7.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.20% this year.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.11M, and float is at 175.36M with Short Float at 12.38%.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Monroe Christopher,the company’sChief Scientist. SEC filings show that Monroe Christopher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $10.75 per share for a total of $2.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.06 million shares.

IonQ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Chapman Peter Hume (President and CEO) sold a total of 11,726 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $10.52 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the IONQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Babinski Laurie A. (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 7,884 shares at an average price of $10.52 for $82940.0. The insider now directly holds 246,889 shares of IonQ Inc. (IONQ).