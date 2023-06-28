Is Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) a good stock to buy now?

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is -6.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.16 and a high of $23.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.64% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 9.35% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.13, the stock is 3.56% and -1.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing 3.84% at the moment leaves the stock -6.96% off its SMA200. LBTYK registered -21.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.78.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.22%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $7.89B and $7.21B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.19% and -24.17% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.27M, and float is at 238.03M with Short Float at 3.11%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRACKEN CHARLES H R,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $17.41 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52013.0 shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that COLE ANDREW (Director) bought a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $18.41 per share for $11966.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60087.0 shares of the LBTYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, HALL BRYAN H (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $20.04 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 120,497 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading -23.60% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) that is -6.75% lower over the same period. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is -66.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.