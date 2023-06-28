Is Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) a good stock to buy now?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) is 15.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.39 and a high of $14.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAGP stock was last observed hovering at around $14.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $14.40, the stock is 2.31% and 4.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 10.89% off its SMA200. PAGP registered 40.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.42.

The stock witnessed a 1.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.47%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $55.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.00 and Fwd P/E is 8.91. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.44% and -1.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 180.00% this year.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.00M, and float is at 189.29M with Short Float at 5.03%.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chiang Willie CW,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Chiang Willie CW bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $13.25 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that DeSanctis Ellen (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $11.98 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the PAGP stock.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 25.13% up over the past 12 months and Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) that is 11.43% higher over the same period. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is 27.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.