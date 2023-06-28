Is Stellantis N.V. (STLA) a good stock to buy now?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) is 19.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.37 and a high of $18.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STLA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $22.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.45% off the consensus price target high of $37.10 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 5.64% higher than the price target low of $17.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is 3.49% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 8.92% off its SMA200. STLA registered 27.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.98.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.76%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has around 272367 employees, a market worth around $52.78B and $179.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.95. Distance from 52-week low is 48.64% and -10.89% from its 52-week high.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.12B, and float is at 2.13B with Short Float at 1.37%.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Stellantis N.V. (STLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 14 times.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 1.83% up over the past 12 months and General Motors Company (GM) that is 7.64% higher over the same period. Ford Motor Company (F) is 26.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.