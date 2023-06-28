Kellogg Company (K) – The 7.43% Upside Potential Remains

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is -6.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.74 and a high of $77.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The K stock was last observed hovering at around $65.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $72.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.64% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -7.58% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.70, the stock is 0.67% and -1.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -3.96% off its SMA200. K registered -5.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.73.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.32%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Kellogg Company (K) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $22.75B and $15.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.39 and Fwd P/E is 15.47. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.64% and -13.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Kellogg Company (K) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kellogg Company (K) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kellogg Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.60% this year.

Kellogg Company (K) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 342.00M, and float is at 238.94M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Kellogg Company (K) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Kellogg Company (K) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $65.94 per share for a total of $6.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54.73 million shares.

Kellogg Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $65.41 per share for $6.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54.83 million shares of the K stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $68.49 for $6.85 million. The insider now directly holds 54,931,838 shares of Kellogg Company (K).

Kellogg Company (K): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 12.09% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -7.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.