Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) is -3.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.75 and a high of $27.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KVUE stock was last observed hovering at around $26.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.11% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.89, the stock is 1.04% and -0.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -0.67% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.02.

The stock witnessed a -1.67% in the last 1 month, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has around 22200 employees, a market worth around $48.92B and $15.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.23 and Fwd P/E is 20.23. Distance from 52-week low is 4.61% and -6.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kenvue Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.87B with Short Float at 0.30%.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALLISON RICHARD E JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ALLISON RICHARD E JR bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $26.26 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.