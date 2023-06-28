Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is 62.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $10.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $6.23, the stock is 12.13% and 12.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing 12.45% at the moment leaves the stock 43.86% off its SMA200. KC registered 33.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.33.

The stock witnessed a 64.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.11%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.05% over the week and 8.89% over the month.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has around 9517 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $1.10B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 251.98% and -38.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.90% this year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.43M, and float is at 103.72M with Short Float at 11.61%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 24.98% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 10.92% higher over the same period.