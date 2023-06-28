Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is 3.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.45% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.89, the stock is 6.12% and 6.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 6.98% off its SMA200. KRG registered 18.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.41.

The stock witnessed a 13.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.43%, and is 3.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $814.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 509.07 and Fwd P/E is 284.29. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.31% and -5.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.10% this year.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.23M, and float is at 217.32M with Short Float at 3.26%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WURTZEBACH CHARLES H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WURTZEBACH CHARLES H sold 255 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $21.11 per share for a total of $5383.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61737.0 shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Grimes Steven P (Director) sold a total of 12,946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $22.35 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the KRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Grimes Steven P (Director) disposed off 32,054 shares at an average price of $22.22 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 791,452 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG).