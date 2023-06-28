Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) – The 86.86% Upside Potential Remains

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) is -75.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KSCP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is 5.56% and -9.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.5 million and changing 20.64% at the moment leaves the stock -70.27% off its SMA200. KSCP registered -85.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.93.

The stock witnessed a 12.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.25%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.58% over the week and 13.61% over the month.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $29.33M and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.78% and -88.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (91.60%).

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knightscope Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.20% this year.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.26M, and float is at 46.50M with Short Float at 5.09%.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lehnhardt Aaron J,the company’sChief Design Officer. SEC filings show that Lehnhardt Aaron J sold 238,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $98603.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.