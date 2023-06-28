Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) up 21.76% since start of the year

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is 21.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.93 and a high of $65.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $58.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $58.53, the stock is 1.08% and -1.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.19 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 14.42% off its SMA200. LVS registered 75.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.82.

The stock witnessed a 4.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.87%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has around 35500 employees, a market worth around $44.87B and $5.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.87. Profit margin for the company is -10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.23% and -10.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 330.09M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Forman Charles D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Forman Charles D sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $63.17 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Who are the competitors?

