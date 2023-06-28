LBRT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Now

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is -18.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.71 and a high of $18.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBRT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.25% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 6.5% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.09, the stock is -0.42% and 1.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -9.64% off its SMA200. LBRT registered 6.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.57.

The stock witnessed a 3.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.30%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has around 4580 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $4.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.29 and Fwd P/E is 4.10. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.22% and -28.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 305.30% this year.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.57M, and float is at 167.39M with Short Float at 4.55%.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wright Christopher A,the company’sChairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $16.09 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.12 million shares.

Liberty Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Wright Christopher A (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $16.31 per share for $0.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.14 million shares of the LBRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Wright Christopher A (Chairman of the Board & CEO) disposed off 4,776 shares at an average price of $18.09 for $86398.0. The insider now directly holds 3,187,339 shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT).

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Halliburton Company (HAL) that is trading 4.75% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is -24.92% lower over the same period. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is -3.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.