Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) is -43.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $10.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is 19.62% and 10.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 54.81% at the moment leaves the stock -37.58% off its SMA200. LFLY registered -92.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.90%, and is 24.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.38% over the week and 18.56% over the month.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $16.21M and $47.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.92. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.81% and -96.56% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 137.80% this year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.70M, and float is at 32.55M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miyashita Yoko,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Miyashita Yoko sold 3,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $1010.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Leafly Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Krishnaswamy Suresh (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $0.30 per share for $757.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the LFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Miyashita Yoko (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,440 shares at an average price of $0.38 for $924.0. The insider now directly holds 321,581 shares of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY).