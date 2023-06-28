MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Is Up 94.78% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) is 94.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPLN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -124.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is 29.59% and 71.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 9.27% at the moment leaves the stock 39.37% off its SMA200. MPLN registered -61.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.59.

The stock witnessed a 70.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.41%, and is 14.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $1.02B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.97% and -63.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MultiPlan Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -672.30% this year.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 638.72M, and float is at 618.07M with Short Float at 2.82%.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Colaluca Anthony Jr,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Colaluca Anthony Jr bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $1.47 per share for a total of $51443.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

MultiPlan Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Tabak Mark (Director) sold a total of 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $3.80 per share for $17.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the MPLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Kim Michael (SVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.37 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 362,386 shares of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN).