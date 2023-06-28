Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) is -28.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is 3.79% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -4.27% at the moment leaves the stock -50.27% off its SMA200. NVOS registered -92.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.11.

The stock witnessed a 6.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.58%, and is -6.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.28% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $20.13M and $11.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.50% and -93.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -526.30% this year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.86M, and float is at 12.54M with Short Float at 29.43%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.