ONEOK Inc. (OKE) down -9.44% since start of the year

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is -9.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.50 and a high of $71.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $58.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9%.

Currently trading at $59.50, the stock is 0.72% and -2.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -5.29% off its SMA200. OKE registered 9.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.79.

The stock witnessed a 3.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.91%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2966 employees, a market worth around $27.03B and $21.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.22 and Fwd P/E is 12.29. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.82% and -16.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

ONEOK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 448.00M, and float is at 444.24M with Short Float at 2.38%.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 20 times.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is trading 7.28% up over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is -4.12% lower over the same period.