Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PK Stock Is Going Next

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is 5.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $15.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 4.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.45, the stock is -6.17% and -3.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -1.73% off its SMA200. PK registered -11.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.54.

The stock witnessed a -4.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.79%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.17 and Fwd P/E is 15.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.36% and -22.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.50% this year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.00M, and float is at 213.47M with Short Float at 7.87%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garrett Geoffrey,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Garrett Geoffrey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $11.86 per share for a total of $35565.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33604.0 shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading 4.68% up over the past 12 months and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) that is 18.35% higher over the same period. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is -0.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.